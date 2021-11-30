There are encouraging early signs that the court wants a process, and maps, that are fair and free of overt partisan taint. One is that the justices rejected the first three map drafters suggested to the court by Republican legislative leaders, who ignored the rules and nominated obvious partisans for the job. When the GOP then offered up new names, the court promptly chose one with no apparent partisan leanings, as well as a similarly well credentialed cartographer put forward by the Democrats. Another good sign: The justices’ selection of those two, known as “special masters,” was unanimous.