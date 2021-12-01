My life’s work has been about equality for all. Nothing did more to advance women’s economic status than the right to abortion that came with Roe. According to a recent amicus brief signed by more than 150 leading economists, “for young women who experienced an unintended pregnancy, access to abortion increased the probability they finished college by nearly 20 percentage points.” And they were nearly 40 percent more likely to enter a professional occupation, the economists noted. That represents a lot of economic opportunity, given that 1 in 4 American women will have an abortion. Research shows that women of color, young women, women with low incomes, rural women and others facing discriminatory barriers to care are disproportionately affected by abortion bans and the restrictions that state legislatures across the South and Midwest keep passing.