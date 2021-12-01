And $60,000 doesn’t go as far in some places as it might in West Virginia. That income in Arizona, Florida and Virginia buys about 10 to 15 percent less than it does in West Virginia. In California and New York, it buys about one-third less. Manchin’s idea of a reasonable ceiling should be better aligned with cost of living, which varies from place to place. Is it good policy to base our help for the neediest cases on prices in states with the lowest cost of living?