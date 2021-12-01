In New York, voters just elected as mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer who has vowed to resurrect a controversial plainclothes anti-crime unit that was involved in “stop and frisk” policies and police shootings. Black Lives Matter activists warned that this move would spark “riots” and “bloodshed,” but Adams was unfazed. “This city is not going to be a city of riots,” he replied. “This city is not going to be a city of burning. This is going to be a city where we’re going to be safe. We’re going to have effective policing that’s not heavy-handed.”