Three investigations arising from the derailment have been under way for weeks, and so far, what has been made public is cause for worry, not optimism. The inspectors general of both Metro itself and the federal Transportation Department are looking into the derailment, as is the National Transportation Safety Board. And still there is no official word on what caused the recurring wheel issue that led a train with about 200 passengers aboard to slip off the tracks near Arlington Cemetery on Oct. 12, nor how to ensure it never happens again.
In the meantime, Metro scrambles to move customers on a drastically diminished fleet of train cars, some three decades old, that roll into stations at 20- or 30-minute intervals — unthinkably sluggish service by the standards of other world capitals and major cities served by subways. It is neither a sustainable nor an acceptable situation for the region or for D.C., which decades ago shed its unflattering reputation as a sleepy Southern city that happened to host the federal government.
The city’s booming pre-covid economy was enabled and sustained by Metro, and its full recovery is inconceivable without Metro at full strength once again. That will require not only a forensic accounting of what went wrong with the 7000-series trains on which the wheelset malfunction had been a chronic problem for four years before the derailment, but also a culture change at Metro.
Figuring out how to fix the wheel issue looks plenty complex, but fixing the culture at Metro may be the more daunting challenge. Metro officials who were aware of the problem starting in 2017, when they detected wheels that shifted outward along train axles, were apparently quick to raise it with the manufacturer, Kawasaki Rail Car, in Nebraska. Yet no one said a word internally. Not to Metro’s own general manager, Paul J. Wiedefeld. Not to Metro’s board of directors. And not to the independent safety commission established by Congress to provide oversight after years of mishaps, some of them lethal.
Secrecy about potential safety issues is a recipe for trouble, yet somehow those at Metro most intimately familiar with the wheelset problem saw fit to keep it to themselves, and discuss it only or mainly with the manufacturer. In the meantime, who knows what other similar defects might have been included in equipment shipped by Kawasaki to transit systems elsewhere?
Does Metro lack systems and protocols that require officials to report known defects up the management chain? What is the threshold for such problems to be passed along to superiors? Without answers to those questions, among others, the agency, and the region it serves, will continue to limp along.