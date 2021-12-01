I plan to win. I plan to continue defending democracy and advocating for policies that matter to people. But I am eyes wide open on how hard that would be. Perhaps I just have the advantage of always having difficult races (laughter). So my perspective is I expect this one to be just as difficult as my last two races. And if we think our policies are good, as I do, then we need to make the connection for the busy voter who - they elect us to do the work. They just want us to do our job. And we have to continue demonstrating that that is indeed what we’re doing. And that’s what I’m attempting to do. That’s what I’m working to do. And if we do that, we will be fine.
Fair enough — at least until the new 7th District map appears. Meanwhile, Spanberger has been talking up the benefits of the recently approved infrastructure bill and the money it will bring to the commonwealth. Shrewdly, Spanberger’s office noted specific items in the 7th District that may get federal support.
But infrastructure projects take time to complete, and the benefits they deliver to specific constituencies are hard to measure. There aren’t likely to be any incumbent-friendly infrastructure photo-ops between now and Election Day.
But it’s not just concrete and tarmac Spanberger is touting. She is also pushing the benefits of more federal spending on broadband, calling high-speed connections “a utility as necessary as electricity.” And let’s not forget the federal money for electric car charging stations and the buckets of cash for mass transit.
Again, whatever benefits individuals may reap from these programs will be hard to measure and more difficult to show, especially between now and November.
And so there’s the push for the next bill in the congressional hopper: the Build Back Better behemoth that passed the House but may linger in the Senate. Spanberger is keen on the bill’s provisions on prescription drug costs, climate change and child tax credits. But, as with the infrastructure bill, time is not on Spanberger’s side.
On the plus side, Spanberger is a formidable campaigner and expert fundraiser. She has also met the 7th District’s expectation to regularly see and hear from its representative. Failure to play retail politics helped take then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R) down in 2014 and Dave Brat (R) in 2018. Spanberger isn’t making the same mistake.
Spanberger’s other great asset is the current crop of Republicans running for the GOP nomination. Among the crowd are retreads from the 2020 congressional nomination fight plus a couple of failed statewide candidates, including self-described “Trump in heels” state Sen. Amanda F. Chase (Chesterfield). This lackluster line-up gives Spanberger a definite edge.
But is it enough to win? Look at it this way: If Spanberger can win in a redrawn district in a presidential midterm with an agenda that won’t show any payoff until long after the votes are counted, then Virginia Democrats will have their new statewide star — and a frontrunner for 2025’s gubernatorial nomination.
If she loses, then 7th District Democrats are right back to where they were pre-Trump: somewhat competitive, but not a real threat to any GOP incumbent.