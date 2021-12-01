Kavanaugh sought to position the court, in the event it takes that step, as merely saying that the Constitution is “neither pro-life nor pro-choice” but “scrupulously neutral” on the matter of abortion. Oh, please. Declining to protect the right to abortion is no more a decision not to take sides than is declining to protect the right to vote, or the right to worship freely, or the right to own guns. It is saying that the court has chosen to allow states, by majority rule, to interfere with the private decision-making of women who want to terminate their pregnancies.