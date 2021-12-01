She has promised to restore the rule of law and civil liberties, rebuild the country’s health care and education systems, address mass poverty and stop the repression of Indigenous and Afro-Indigenous communities devastated by extractivist industries. Her agenda is likely to clash with Washington’s, which often sides with transnational capital only interested in profits from dams, mines, garment factories and bananas and is deeply invested in keeping Honduras geopolitically under the U.S. thumb. Washington spends hundreds of millions on “soft power” civil society initiatives that it chooses itself, not the Hondurans through a democratic process. That needs to change. There’s common ground around addressing mass migration, but contradictory approaches to what the root causes are.