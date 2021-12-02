A third option — which Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., the court’s champion of incrementalism, seemed to be suggesting — is to find some Solomonic middle ground in which the court upholds Mississippi’s law without overturning Roe and Casey. The problem for Roberts is that Casey declared that before viability, states cannot prohibit abortion or create an “undue burden” for accessing it through regulations — and no one argues that an unborn child is viable at 15 weeks. That did not stop Roberts from floating a reconception of Casey that erased the viability line. “Viability, it seems to me, doesn’t have anything to do with choice,” he said. “If it really is an issue about choice, why is 15 weeks not enough time?” But if the court arbitrarily sets the line at 15 weeks, states will soon return to ask it to rule whether 12 weeks, or 10, is “enough time” — forcing the justices to continually revisit the issue.