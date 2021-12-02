The seamless nature of Barbados’s constitutional change is a reminder that monarchs are hardly irreplaceable in the modern age. The institution of a figurehead president who performs monarch-like rituals — pinning medals on Girl Scouts, cracking champagne bottles on new submarines and the like — might deserve criticism on its own terms, but as a democratic alternative to a hereditary king or queen, it’s now a well-proven rebuttal to monarchist cries of “If not this, then what?” India, Israel, Ireland and dozens of countries in between all operate on the Barbados model, but for the slightly more ambitious, there’s also the South African model, where the job of prime minister and symbolic “head of state” are fused into a single office (a recent poll suggests this is the type of republic Canadians are most interested in).