In its release outlining the measures, the Canadian government notes: “Moving forward, border testing surveillance will be adjusted based on the latest available evidence to further reduce the risk of importation of this variant.” The underlying message is that these are extraordinary but necessary limits driven by evidence and subject to amendment as new information comes to light. The world is still learning about the mutated strain, but it is causing concern given just how many mutations it carries. Whatever we learn about omicron, however, we already know that travel bans are more political theater than sound, evidence-based practice. And such performance acts come at a price that will be paid inequitably by those who can afford to bear the cost the least — the same folks who tend to bear such consequences most often, whether we’re talking travel bans, protective equipment supply or vaccine access.