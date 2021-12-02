That “further evaluation” leaves open the possibility that Chris Cuomo could return to the network’s airwaves. Perhaps his best argument would be this: My efforts weren’t effective.
“Chris Cuomo Played Outsize Role in Ex-Gov. Cuomo’s Defense” reads the headline of a New York Times article on the new material released by the New York attorney general. The transcripts, emails and text messages built on what little was previously known about Cuomo’s activities on his brother’s behalf. The Post reported in May that Chris Cuomo had participated in strategy sessions with top aides to Andrew Cuomo, and the official report of the attorney general in August confirmed that role.
Per the attorney general’s documents, Chris Cuomo was weighing in on official messaging; checking into when Politico and the New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow might be publishing investigative reports on the governor’s conduct; and pursuing a “lead” about a woman, Anna Ruch, who’d claimed that the governor had touched her inappropriately at a wedding. In at least a couple of instances, he acted on requests from Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide.
Yet a look at hundreds of pages of testimony reveals limits on what even the governor’s brother could accomplish as an outsider. Among the exhibits disclosed by the attorney general were text messages between Chris Cuomo and DeRosa. In her own testimony, DeRosa said, “Chris sends me a lot of things a lot of the time. Half of it I don’t engage in. He gives unsolicited advice.”
One piece of advice related to Charlotte Bennett, a former aide who’d accused the governor of sexual harassment. Chris Cuomo recommended a personal apology from the governor to Bennett. Asked about that suggestion, DeRosa told an investigator for the attorney general, “I didn’t engage it.”
Then there’s the example of Ruch. On March 4, Chris Cuomo texted DeRosa: “Called. I have a lead on the wedding girl.” The nature of the lead was that Ruch had been “put up to” advancing a complaint against the governor (she hadn’t been). Whatever the case, DeRosa didn’t appear too animated by Cuomo’s alert. There’s no text response from her in the record, and when asked whether she talked to Chris Cuomo about the matter, DeRosa testified, “I don’t think so.”
As it turned out, DeRosa wasn’t terribly concerned about a complaint from a wedding attendee. “I am not going to waste one minute on it,” she said. “I get text messages from people all the time. I don’t engage in three-quarters of them, with unsolicited advice, thoughts, ‘Hey, you’re really screwing this up’ kind of stuff.” (Transcript altered to insert punctuation.) Everyone and his brother, in other words, was funneling advice to DeRosa.
Nor was Chris Cuomo a constant presence in strategy calls. Rich Azzopardi, former senior adviser/communications director to the governor, estimated that there were 25 group calls over the course of the crisis. “He was on less than a half-dozen,” said Azzopardi in his testimony. “You know, he’s also got a day job too.” And aides from the executive chamber have a knack of not particularly remembering what Chris Cuomo added to the conversation.
“I can’t remember the substance,” said Azzopardi, in reference to Cuomo’s thoughts on one accuser.
Asked if she recalled Chris Cuomo’s input on how to respond to the crisis, former aide Stephanie Benton testified, “Not specifically. Generally, I recall him just obviously, maybe not obviously, but as a brother wanting to be a defender of his brother.”
Political consultant Lis Smith had a similar recollection: “As to specific things that he said in the conversations, I can’t remember.”
In his own testimony, Chris Cuomo spoke to his own impact on the proceedings:
Again, I was most often a peripheral figure. I’m the brother. Yes, I understand the media, but to be clear, everyone in that room understands the media. They all have media contacts. There is no division between politics and media. We all know each other.So the idea that I was there because I’m the media person, that’s just not true. They had multiple media experts who had much closer connections to the people who are covering this than I do. You know, my beat, my show, I’m not about New York State politics.You know, I mean, I didn’t even cover the mayoral race recently.[...]So it shouldn’t be surprising that I didn’t have a heavy hand in a lot of these things, because I didn’t.
Surely Chris Cuomo influenced his brother in their one-on-one conversations, though the CNN anchor wouldn’t be facing professional consequences if he’d limited himself to serving as a “sounding board” for the governor.
On his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, Chris Cuomo said the whole episode was “embarrassing” and commented on the decision of his bosses: “I know they have a process that they think is important. I respect that process.” His struggles in transforming from a journalist to a temporary political operative don’t mitigate the more fundamental errors: He still used his media connections for political ends; he still pursued a lead on the “wedding girl”; he still failed to disclose to viewers — and, apparently, to his bosses — the extent of his efforts.
Chris Cuomo’s fate should serve as a warning to all journalists tempted to moonlight as operatives. And in this case, there’s even a tragic dimension to the trajectory: This guy imperiled his multimillion dollar news-anchor career just to run a penny-ante political operation for his brother. The dynamic dawned on Andrew Cuomo as well. “My brother has a lot of regret that I’ve had this negatively affect me,” said Chris Cuomo in his testimony. So, clearly, do a lot of journalists at CNN.