Yet full-scale aggression on Ukraine is exactly what President Vladimir Putin has prepared his armed forces to carry out, according to the United States and European governments, which say there are roughly 90,000 Russian troops deployed on the borders with Ukraine. Russia has also militarized Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula on the Black Sea that Mr. Putin seized and annexed in 2014. Moscow’s de facto client state of Belarus, which also borders Ukraine, is reportedly lending its territory to the Russian military. Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Brig. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, has laid out a scenario under which Russian troops could invade as soon as late January, from all directions, including amphibious landings at Black Sea ports.
As always with Mr. Putin, there is a possibility that he intends not an actual invasion but another in a long series of pressure tactics to test the resilience and cohesion of Ukraine’s fragile democratic government ― and the Western alliance — hoping to exact concessions through constant stress. To the extent he is choosing to do so now, it is possible he senses that the United States and its fellow democracies are distracted or vulnerable because of the pandemic and domestic political disputes.
The Biden administration has rightly tried to convince Mr. Putin that the United States is prepared and vigilant — in part by sending CIA Director William J. Burns to deliver that very message in person last month. Mr. Blinken also threatened unspecified “high impact economic measures,” probably a reference to cutting off Russian access to the U.S.-dominated global financial transaction system known as SWIFT. Though Russia has brushed off previous U.S. and European economic sanctions, denial of SWIFT would be a strong measure indeed for a Russian economy that depends on oil exports, priced in dollars. Some estimates say it would knock several percentage points off Russia’s economic output, at least initially.
Given the likely consequences in lost lives and economic growth, invading Ukraine is not an idea that should pass a rational cost-benefit analysis. Unfortunately, there are signs that Mr. Putin does not view the question in those terms but rather as a matter of restoring Russia to its former glory and reversing the Soviet breakup, which he has called a “geopolitical catastrophe.” In July, he published a lengthy and tendentious article arguing — ominously — that Ukraine is not a legitimate independent state but, historically, an integral part of Russia, with no true ethnic identity, culture, religion or language of its own. There may still be time to convince Mr. Putin that his best hope lies in a diplomatic solution, as Mr. Blinken again proposed in a meeting with his Russian counterpart on Thursday. For U.S. diplomacy to succeed, though, it must be backed up with political, economic and military strength.