What would that look like? It could, for example, allow the Senate and House to pass legislation by simple majority to correct or reverse a discredited Supreme Court decision affecting constitutional rights. This would allow Congress to restate the parameters of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, thereby negating Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.'s made-up “guideposts” that undermine voting rights legislation. And it would allow Congress to reauthorize Section 5 of the VRA, which Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. erroneously decided was unnecessary, since states with a history of voting discrimination were supposedly beyond that sort of thing. And should the court gut abortion rights, the House and Senate by a simple majority would be able to pass a statute preserving the constitutional right to an abortion in federal law.