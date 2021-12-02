McCarthy is a proven leader. He was elected chair of both the California Young Republicans and the Young Republican National Federation in his youth. After joining the California State Assembly in 2002, he quickly became the Republican leader in 2004. He was elected to Congress in 2006, succeeding his political mentor, former House Ways and Means Committee chairman Bill Thomas, and again quickly rose in the ranks of House GOP leadership. He became chief deputy whip in 2008, chief whip in 2010 and House GOP leader in 2014. Clearly, others feel comfortable with him at the helm.
And it’s not just his peers who like him. He is a peerless and tireless fundraiser, raking in tens of millions of dollars for the House Republican campaign committee and allied PACs. This year alone, he has raised nearly $60 million, a tremendous sum for a minority party with a president from the other party in the White House. That makes him a political rainmaker, much as the lawyer who can bring in clients is worth a tremendous amount to the firm — whether or not they are a good lawyer. The House GOP will not want to rid itself of this golden goose, and it shouldn’t.
The question is whether those talents translate well to the demands of being speaker. Ever since Newt Gingrich took the job in 1995, the speaker has increasingly wielded near total control over the House’s legislative activity. Bills don’t advance without the speaker’s approval; details are not inserted if they haven’t been cleared first with the speaker’s office. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has perfected this democratic-centralist style. It’s often not pretty or quick, as the months of her wrangling over the Build Back Better Act has demonstrated, but it does result in a unified party agenda that ultimately moves forward.
That model requires someone who relishes intra-party bargaining and immersion in legislative detail. Past Republican speakers have tended to excel at one or the other, with John A. Boehner being good at listening to and corralling his caucus and Paul D. Ryan understanding legislative detail. Pelosi is a master at both and has no compunction wielding power with an iron fist to get her way. There’s a reason she has survived as House Democratic leader for 18 years and pushed through Obamacare when she held the speaker’s gavel.
McCarthy has yet to demonstrate the aptitude to take on this role. He tends to try to smooth over differences within his caucus. That might prevent blowups, but it can also let wounds fester. He also does not tend to take the lead in crafting legislation. That has served him well as leader of powerless minorities, as he can simply train fire on the Democrats without presenting a real alternative. But it could prove to be a weakness when Republicans take control and have responsibility to move first on items such as the annual budget or appropriations bills.
It’s possible McCarthy has been hiding these talents all these years, precisely because he has either been a junior leader or in the minority. In this rosy scenario, “Speaker McCarthy” would prove to be every bit the leader Pelosi has been. Just as the reckless and fun-loving Prince Hal of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV” grows into the mature and wise King Henry V, shocking his old companions with his transformation, perhaps McCarthy will reveal his full nature once the gavel is in his grasp.
But it’s also possible what we see is what we’ll get. In that case, it would be folly for McCarthy to try to take on a role for which he is unsuited. If he is unwilling or unable to knock heads or get into the legislative weeds, he could become more like the speakers who presided before the Gingrich Revolution. Democrats such as Carl Albert allowed committee chairs to wield much of the legislative power. They crafted legislative details and deals while the speaker presided over the whole body. In the current partisan environment, this model would let McCarthy focus on what he does well — soothing hard feelings, raising money and attacking Democrats — while letting his colleagues take on the necessary but hard task of governing.
History and current polling suggest that Republicans will take control of the House after the midterm elections. McCarthy and his colleagues should think now about how best to wield that power — and who is best suited to wield its discrete elements.