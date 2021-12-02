Omicron (which it seems no one can even pronounce) appeared on the horizon last month like a threatening, spiky sun. It is the seventh variant to receive a Greek letter designation under the World Health Organization’s classification for variants “of interest or concern.” And news of its imminent arrival made major headlines right after Thanksgiving — yes, just as Americans were celebrating a tentative return to real holidays, to the potential that things might be getting better, finally, after fits and starts and false solutions.
We don’t know enough about this variant to do anything other than wait. It will take weeks to understand whether substantial anxiety is warranted. The president has gamely told us it’s “a cause for concern” but “not a cause for panic,” which, well, great. What does that mean?
It’s difficult to make progress — to get optimistic about moving beyond — when it feels like we’ve once again got one eye nervously on the news ticker, just cringing away from the next blow. The extremes are less extreme than they were at the beginning of lockdown, nearly two years ago, but the back and forth is nearly as wearying.
In the face of all this uncertainty, it’s hard not to throw a fit, to act out, to try to find someone to blame — or, alternatively, to retreat into numbness.
And this isn't just about the personal. Look around, and you can sense the uncertainty coloring — well — everything.
The many political crises we’re facing feel prolonged by sheer exhaustion — the combined limpness and frenzy that arises as a result of spinning our wheels.
This is where the current administration is struggling, or so it appears from the outside. It’s stuck. The once vaunted infrastructure and social spending bill seems stalled. The president’s and vice president’s popularity levels are dropping. Crises abroad — Myanmar, Ethiopia, Ukraine — keep flaring. And Democrats are casting about for fixes that verge on the wild (Harris/Buttigieg 2024?).
It’s also a moment in which radical ideas, falsehoods and conspiracy theories are making further inroads — perhaps because railing against a supposedly imminent threat at least feels productive. At the National Conservatism Conference last month, claims of oppression — vaccines! mask mandates! race taught in schools! — got everyone riled up. The left’s destruction of masculinity? Now that’s something you can take action against.
Earlier in the pandemic, turning inward was one salve to our unease. Attending to our communities, hanging out with our pods, fixing up our homes and baking endless loaves of bread helped stave off at least a little of the dread — and it’s possible that will be the solution again.
And yet. Can’t there be more to do?
Maybe the solution isn’t tuning out the world completely but attending to the tasks and priorities where we can actually have an impact, carving out a small circle of control. Get vaccinated. Wear a mask when appropriate. Avoid, if possible, jumping to unfounded conclusions about how bad the new variant might be.
What would this sort of focused purposefulness look like for our leaders?
Maybe it means pointing out and celebrating concrete steps forward, rather than continuing to spin out over intractable problems.
Coronavirus vaccines and booster shots are readily available and approved for Americans up and down the age scale.
The Build Back Better framework, which does seem to be nearing reality, contains numerous significant wins — from a cap on insulin prices to an extension of the extremely popular expanded child tax credit — that Democrats for some reason haven’t advertised nearly as much as they should.
And for Republicans who want to be productive — perhaps a pipe dream, as the GOP seems to be reveling in disorder — would it be so hard to clock a few wins by taking action against certain legislators’ obvious outbursts of misbehavior? Call out the blatant Islamophobia spreading in the party’s ranks for what it is. Come out and agree that threatening your Democratic colleagues isn’t a funny joke. Maybe don’t shut down the government. Is that really too hard?
We used to talk about having hit the pandemic wall, way back in 2020. We did it again after our “hot vax summer” dissolved into delta. But what happens if you hit wall after wall after wall?
Eventually, things break. The country can’t afford to see that happen now.