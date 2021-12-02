His innocence soon became clear to us. The only evidence directly used to convict him had been discredited when the lone witness to the murders, Cynthia Douglas — who was wounded in the attack — credibly recanted her testimony that Strickland was one of the killers. Friends and family told us that Douglas, who died in 2015, had tried for years to correct the wrong, saying she had felt pressured by police to incriminate Strickland. Both of the other men convicted and sentenced in the murders had publicly said Strickland was not involved.