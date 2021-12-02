The solution was also utterly obvious: to vaccinate the rest of the world — and fast. But that never happened, and the resulting disparities are stunning. Close to 70 percent of the European Union and about 60 percent of the United States have been fully vaccinated, and yet only about 8 percent of people in the world’s poorest countries have received even one dose. Earlier this year, this failure could be attributed to a problem of production and supply. But the world is now producing 1.5 billion doses of vaccine monthly. The problem has been one of distribution — or, to put it bluntly, of the rich world hoarding vaccines at the expense of the poor. By the end of September this year, the rich countries of the world — United States, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada and China — were estimated to have a surplus of around 670 million doses of vaccines, according to the health data company Airfinity. And this is accounting for every person over 12 in these countries being fully vaccinated plus receiving a booster.