Congress, it seems, is just like the rest of the country — populated with more procrastinators than planners. I know it’s tough to come to a consensus, addressing every member’s unique concerns, balancing one caucus against another. But once again, keeping the government open, which should be a noncontroversial, annual legislative function, is running up against a last-minute deadline. And what are our representatives doing? From my experience, most are probably waiting in the wings, getting third-hand information about what’s really going on. They show up at caucus meetings; they listen, occasionally they weigh in. They want sensible direction from their leaders, and most of them simply want to be able to vote “yes” on something and move on.