The HOF vote is on Dec. 5 by Cooperstown’s 16-person Golden Days Committee, which covers the years 1950 to 1969. There are some formidable candidates among the 10 players on the ballot. No one deserves it more than Wills, who, at 89, is one of the few still with us to enjoy it.
This is personal to me. A photo of Wills stealing his 66th base in 1962 — an extraordinary year in which he stole 104 bases, breaking the record of 96 set by Ty Cobb in 1915 — sits in my office. Before Wills, no one had gotten close to Cobb. In 1962, I was 12 years old, a little guy like Wills, and took the picture with a child’s box camera. When I showed it many years later to Wills, 77 at the time, he said he was delighted but insisted that I keep it. He sat next to me for three innings on his birthday before joining his sizable family (he has six children and many grandchildren), while I took notes for an article I was writing. I found him warm, perceptive, generous. He made fascinating comments on the art of base stealing (80 percent of the time he could safely steal off a right-hander spying what his left shoulder did, and a lefty by whether and how he looked at him before the plate, though Warren Spahn was almost impossible to steal off), as well as bunting for a hit, two time-honored baseball feats that thrilled fans who today seem overly enamored by the power game. I’ll never forget Wills confiding to me, “You bunt the ball exactly halfway between the pitcher and the first baseman, and you are almost assured a hit.” Assured, of course, if you can run fast and with a good jump, like Wills.
In 1959, when I was 10 years old, my father took me to a World Series Game 3, Dodgers versus White Sox, the first time Los Angeles was treated to a World Series game. The crowd of 92,394 was the largest to date in the history of the game. We were at the L.A. Coliseum, a football field rigged with its infamous left field screen as a temporary home for baseball. The series was tied 1-1 after the Dodgers had been clubbed 11-0 by the White Sox in Chicago in Game 1, with two towering homers by Mr. Biceps, Ted Kluszewski. The Dodgers had squeaked by 4-3 in Game 2. On relay from Wally Moon, Wills had thrown out Sherman Lollar at the plate by 10 feet.
Yet despite managing only five hits (versus 11 by the White Sox), the Dodgers won that crucial Game 3, 3-1, reversing the momentum of the series. How? Wills. In the top of the eighth of a pitcher’s duel, the Chisox loaded the bases with no outs. Al Smith hit a hot one wide of shortstop, which Wills gloved, threw expertly to Charlie Neal at second base, who then relayed quickly to Gil Hodges at first for a rally-blunting double-play. Wills and the Dodgers wisely gave up a run (Kluszewski) for two outs. The third out was a pop up. In the bottom of the eighth, Wills led off with a single, advanced to second on a ground ball and managed to get to third despite a grounder right in front of him, scoring a crucial cushion run on a hit over third base by Neal, making it 3-1. Putting yourself in a position to create a run became a Wills specialty. Los Angeles had its first taste of a World Series victory, helped on its way almost invisibly by Wills — who had five hits as a rookie in the Series — and a legendary franchise’s dominance of the National League took off.
Wills wouldn’t be so invisible from then on. I believe he was only the second African American in Major League Baseball to regularly start at the key position in the infield — shortstop (after one of the greatest players of all time, Ernie Banks) — and likewise, that he was the first African American to consistently be a lead-off hitter. His base-stealing prowess was and is legendary. Plainly spoken, no one stole bases like Wills, not even Cobb.
I have been going to baseball games around the country for 60 years, and I have never heard a stadium chant with such resounding force for a player to DO something as Chavez Ravine did for Wills. “Go! Go! Go!” grew its thundering chorus the minute Wills got on first base, often multiple times a game. (He had a 14-year career on-base percentage of .330, and a .281 career batting average). I have heard a crowd shout MVP for various players down through the years. But instead of an imperative about a player, this was an exciting order to him. The fans absolutely loved late-bloomer Wills and felt a part of his success.
Wills led three Dodger World Series championships in seven years, when the previous 80 years of the club produced one (1955). Any L.A. fan from that time will tell you the Dodger triumvirate of those days was Koufax-Drysdale-Wills.
It is not an exaggeration to claim that Wills in that 1959 to 1965 period was the chief offensive force on the most successful Dodger team in its 140-year history. I think it can also be argued that without Wills, the two who most substantially broke his unprecedented record of 104 (the first to crest 100) — namely Lou Brock (118) and Ricky Henderson (130), both in the Hall of Fame — might not have gotten there. He showed what could be done if you were willing to sacrifice a leg (he was in serious pain much of those years). This is what happens to precedent-setters. The Golden Age of Baseball Committee is to focus on the period 1950 to 1969. Only Joe Morgan stole more bases in that period, and he had a longer career. Sportswriter Nicholas Ian Allen named Wills “the first great base stealer of the modern era.” In 1962, Wills was National League MVP, an extremely rare feat for someone who is not a home run hitter, leader in batting average or ace pitcher. He created a new paradigm and brought the little guy respect.
Wills’s Hall of Fame entry should have been a no-brainer. But he was nearly 27, an “old” rookie, when he came up. Coach Bobby Bragan taught him how to switch-hit in the minors. But Wills’s late ascent to the majors may also have been a symptom of the ills of segregation Wills and most African American players suffered in the 1950s (Jackie Robinson, in fact, managed Wills on a barnstorming team in the Deep South). Wills also fell into alcohol and cocaine addictions after his physically painful years. He is now 32 years sober and an active participant in the recovery community.
Picture this scene from Wills’s early life in Anacostia. One day a child who couldn’t swim had fallen into the sewage-infested, tricky currents of the Anacostia River. Wills dove in and saved his life. The amazing thing is: Wills didn’t know how to swim, either. That is the kind of human being who should be honored this week.