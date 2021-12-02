This is personal to me. A photo of Wills stealing his 66th base in 1962 — an extraordinary year in which he stole 104 bases, breaking the record of 96 set by Ty Cobb in 1915 — sits in my office. Before Wills, no one had gotten close to Cobb. In 1962, I was 12 years old, a little guy like Wills, and took the picture with a child’s box camera. When I showed it many years later to Wills, 77 at the time, he said he was delighted but insisted that I keep it. He sat next to me for three innings on his birthday before joining his sizable family (he has six children and many grandchildren), while I took notes for an article I was writing. I found him warm, perceptive, generous. He made fascinating comments on the art of base stealing (80 percent of the time he could safely steal off a right-hander spying what his left shoulder did, and a lefty by whether and how he looked at him before the plate, though Warren Spahn was almost impossible to steal off), as well as bunting for a hit, two time-honored baseball feats that thrilled fans who today seem overly enamored by the power game. I’ll never forget Wills confiding to me, “You bunt the ball exactly halfway between the pitcher and the first baseman, and you are almost assured a hit.” Assured, of course, if you can run fast and with a good jump, like Wills.