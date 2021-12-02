Spotify Wrapped day suffers no such illusions. It is a Dionysian feast of vanity, a day when people drop the masks and admit that no one asked and no one cares, but they want to share their top songs of the year anyway. Music — the absolute intimacy of it — is what makes this possible. The things we listen to obsessively are mostly if not entirely listened to in private, especially during a pandemic. It’s impossible to pretend it’s virtuous or in the public interest to share that information, as we would if we were posting, say, what books (or “important voices”) we read, or so many other things in our lives.