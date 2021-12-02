Sometimes that means a spectacular waste of money that could have gone to down-ballot races, but in this case, the contests will be close and the stakes are tremendously high. One reason Joe Biden won Georgia, and Warnock and Ossoff won their races, is that Abrams’s 2018 campaign built a grass-roots infrastructure Democrats tapped into two years later. If her 2022 campaign expands and fortifies that infrastructure, it becomes more likely that Biden will win the state in 2024.