MISSISSIPPI SOLICITOR GENERAL SCOTT STEWART: A specter is haunting the United States! And that specter is Roe v. Wade! It was generated out of nowhere, is totally unconnected to any bodily-rights-having tradition in this country, and needs to be destroyed! We believe life begins at conception and ends when the Supreme Court refuses to hear a last appeal from someone who has been incorrectly placed on death row. You know, before Trump changed the composition of the court, I might have had to argue something different, but this feels like all I really need to argue now.