But if Republicans win the gubernatorial races in one or more of those three Midwestern and Northeastern swing states, it’s plausible that Republicans could try to pass similar laws in those states as well.
That’s because Republicans fully control the state legislatures in all three. Add a GOP governor in any of them after 2022, and they’d have total control of state government. If judicial protections for abortion rights are functionally gutted, anything could happen.
That’s why the stakes in those 2022 gubernatorial contests will soar if and when the court dismantles Roe next spring, when a ruling is expected. Whether the court overturns Roe entirely, or guts the “fetal viability standard” to green-light laws banning abortion onerously soon after conception, GOP control in those states could mean an effort to dramatically restrict abortion rights to the point of nonexistence in them.
Right now, on the Democratic side, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are running for reelection, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited, with Attorney General Josh Shapiro hoping to replace him. All will be very hard-fought contests.
Guess what: Republican candidates for governor in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania have already vowed to restrict abortion rights if they win.
The key wrinkle here is total GOP control of all three states’ legislatures. Making this more brutal, the three legislatures are deeply gerrymandered. As Josh Marshall points out, this means the GOP’s gerrymandered lock on power could dovetail with a Supreme Court ruling gutting Roe to put abortion rights in peril in three swing states that are closely divided and that Joe Biden won last year.
But this is not the end of the story.
In Wisconsin the gerrymander is so deep that Republicans maintain large majorities in the state legislature even when more of its citizens vote for Democrats. The governor can veto bad new maps there, but Wisconsin’s legislature is likely to remain in GOP hands.
But in Michigan and Pennsylvania, state legislative lines are drawn by bipartisan commission (if the commissions deadlock, other processes kick in). Democrats are targeting Michigan and Pennsylvania legislative seats, and while the midterm environment will make this hard, winning back some control is not impossible.
And then there are these gubernatorial contests. If Republicans do hold the legislatures in those states, whether they have Democratic governors will decide whether an important line of defense against eviscerating abortion rights will remain in place.
Can Democrats use a gutted Roe to galvanize voters in those races?
You’d think so, but consider this: In Virginia, victorious Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin was caught on tape essentially vowing to roll back abortion rights once in office. Democrats ran millions of dollars in ads on the issue, a strategist tells us. Despite this, many suburban voters shifted Republican.
What’s the result? Well, some Democrats think it’s not impossible that Virginia could now become an abortion battleground. Democrats lost the House of Delegates but still control the state Senate, and a GOP takeover there in 2023, while unlikely, is not inconceivable.
“If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, it would immediately raise the stakes for the Virginia legislative elections in 2023,” Democratic strategist Jared Leopold tells us. “Right now, the Democratic Senate is the only check to prevent Republicans from turning back the clock.”
Of course, if the court guts Roe, the politics become unpredictable: Perhaps it focuses voters a lot more on the issue than during Youngkin’s victory. As Leopold told us, if this happens, GOP state Senate candidates who telegraph a willingness to roll back abortion rights would risk committing “political suicide in the suburbs."
Still, the fact that Democrats ran millions in ads warning that a Youngkin victory would put abortion rights at risk, to no avail — only to see the Supreme Court confirm the point weeks later — is a pretty glaring cautionary tale.
What remains to be seen is whether the court actually doing the deed will change things dramatically enough to enable the Democratic victories in these states necessary to hold the line.