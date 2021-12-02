What does a “no” vote mean on this bill? Not on cable news, not on Fox, not — in the real world, in your life, around your kitchen table. Well, here’s what it’s going to mean: It means for millions of American families, this bill — the bills you’re paying right now for day care could be substantially lowered, capped at 7 percent of your income. But the Republicans said, “No, pay more.” It means the bills you’re paying right now to take care of your elderly parent could have been lower — a lot lower. But Republicans said, “No, don’t vote for this bill. Pay more.” It means the cost of your prescription drugs could have been lower — a lot lower. But Republicans think that those 200,000 children, for example, who need regular doses of insulin should continue to pay as much as $1,000 a month, instead of $35 a month. . . .

We’re in a situation that as far as Republicans are concerned, they’d rather the bills at your kitchen table be higher so the tax bills of corporate conference rooms and big mansions can be lower. In this case, let me tell you something: Nothing will be more expensive for American families than a “no” vote on the Build Back Better plan.