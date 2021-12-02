At this point, it looks safe to assume that no atrocity will ever be enough for our elected officials — in Congress, state legislatures, city councils — to pass laws tough enough to actually keep guns and ammunition out of the hands of would-be school shooters. And if, by some miracle, meaningful gun-control legislation ever did get enacted, such laws might well be struck down by the activist, arch-conservative six-justice majority on the Supreme Court. I’ll believe their purported “textualism” and “originalism” are sincere when they acknowledge that the Second Amendment was written for muskets and flintlocks, not AR-15s and SIG Sauers.