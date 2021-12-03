The House Energy and Commerce Committee this week held a hearing on a slate of bills ostensibly designed to make platforms safer. All four proposals discussed, plus others in both chambers of Congress, take aim at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — which provides platforms immunity for the third-party material they host. Previously, lawmakers sought to carve out categories of speech for which they believed these sites should be liable Now, they think they’ve found a way to contend with First Amendment concerns raised by those efforts: Make sites liable only for what they recommend or otherwise promote.
On the surface, the idea makes sense. Platforms surely are more responsible for the material whose spread they facilitate than they are for material that simply exists on their property, no one having touched it except its contributor. Yet it turns out that writing rules for algorithmic promotion runs into all the same problems as writing rules for plain old posting. Most egregious are efforts to punish platforms for amplifying otherwise legal content, such as misinformation. Not only are courts unlikely to look kindly on this constitutional workaround, but telling sites they’re on the hook for amplifying a certain type of content could persuade them not to allow it at all, to cut down on risk. Punishments for illegal content, depending on their shape, have more promise. Yet even these measures could prompt lawsuit-leery platforms to bar more legal speech than they already do.
Of course, some critics of Facebook and its peers hope that removing Section 230 protections for algorithmically promoted material will do more than alter the type of content platforms amplify. They hope such a move will end amplification entirely. Tempting as that seems in a world plagued by viral misinformation, the change could prove to be insidious. Platforms’ ability to rank content often leads to the privileging of the sensational — but it can also lead to the prioritization of high-quality information when sites choose, or personalization that makes the Web more fun. Certainly, it’s what lets Google put the most helpful search results up top, or Yelp the most detailed restaurant reviews. A Facebook where all posts are ordered chronologically might well be a less engaging (not to mention spammier) Facebook. An Internet where everything is ordered chronologically would be practically unusable.
So what can Congress do? Some interventions deal directly with amplification, with fewer nasty side effects: mandatory circuit-breakers that stop posts from going viral before platforms have a chance to review them against their terms of service, for example, or transparency requirements about the type of material algorithms routinely grab on to. Others, including that long-awaited federal privacy law, eschew the subject of content moderation entirely — yet they could do the most to keep people safe.