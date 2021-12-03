Defense lawyers have long complained that juries aren’t representative of the surrounding community. Because of the low pay and required time away from work or home, the poor and those with hourly wage jobs are far less likely to serve on juries. Those who do serve are also more likely to have their own transportation and child care. Retirees are more likely to serve on juries; younger people, less likely. Those who vocally support police and prosecutors are less likely to be excluded from juries than people openly skeptical of either. People who believe certain classes of laws are immoral or illegitimate — such as drug laws — are unlikely to serve on a jury at all. And, of course, non-White people are routinely excluded from juries at disproportionate rates.