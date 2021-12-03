Much as we would like to think that verdicts are driven primarily by evidence, who is on a jury is critically important. And one of more reliable predictors of juror behavior is political ideology. “In civil trials, we’ve found that a politically conservative jury is maybe 10 or 20 percent more likely to rule for the defendant,” says John Campbell, a jury consultant based in St. Louis. “But in a criminal trial, a conservative jury can be as much as three times more likely to convict. So any change to the political makeup of a jury can have a big impact on the outcome.”
Defense lawyers have long complained that juries aren’t representative of the surrounding community. Because of the low pay and required time away from work or home, the poor and those with hourly wage jobs are far less likely to serve on juries. Those who do serve are also more likely to have their own transportation and child care. Retirees are more likely to serve on juries; younger people, less likely. Those who vocally support police and prosecutors are less likely to be excluded from juries than people openly skeptical of either. People who believe certain classes of laws are immoral or illegitimate — such as drug laws — are unlikely to serve on a jury at all. And, of course, non-White people are routinely excluded from juries at disproportionate rates.
Now, defense attorneys around the country say they’ve noticed a new discrepancy since trials have resumed after being suspended at the onset of the pandemic: Covid-consicous people are being excluded from juries, either through self-selection or with dismissals by judges. They worry these juries are even less skeptical of police and prosecutors, and thus are even more likely to convict.
There is some evidence to support their concerns. Polling has consistently shown a strong correlation between political ideology and attitudes about covid. Those who are more cautious about covid and supportive of precautions tend to be more liberal; those less concerned tend to be more conservative. (While there was a strong consensus among the public defenders I spoke with that covid has made juries more conservative, it wasn’t universal, and I’ll discuss some of the exceptions in a future column.)
The most immediate way the pandemic may be altering juries is who responds to jury summonses in the first place. “We’re finding that far fewer people are showing up at all,” says Dan Engleberg, chief of trials for the public defenders office in Orleans Parish in Louisiana. “So there’s a concern that before we even start questioning jurors, we’re starting with a population less worried about covid.”
Furthermore, some public defenders say the backlog in trials is making some judges less scrutinous of potentially biased jurors, and less concerned with empaneling juries representative of the surrounding community. “Pre-covid, I was getting between 25 percent to 30 percent of potential jurors who were African American,” writes a public defender in New Jersey. “That percentage has dropped to around 15 percent.” He adds that judges there are also asking fewer screening questions and have been less probing about screening jurors for bias.
In some jurisdictions, the jurors who respond to a summons are then asked whether they have covid-related concerns about being in a courtroom or jury room for an extended period of time. Public defenders in Kentucky, New Jersey and in St. Louis told me that jurors who express such concerns are being dismissed for cause (that is, they’re dismissed without the prosecution or defense using one of their peremptory challenges).
Unfortunately, there’s no easy solution to this problem. Even as they expressed concern about “covid-qualified” juries, the public defenders I spoke with worried also about their clients’ right to a speedy trial. Nearly all said they have clients who were arrested before the pandemic on relatively minor charges whose trials either just started or still haven’t begun. Some represent clients who spent all of that time in jails where there were regular covid outbreaks. Some worry about innocent clients who may have pleaded guilty just to get out. Some had clients who had already spent more time in jail awaiting trial than they would have received if convicted.
A few jurisdictions have tried to address these problems by moving to video trials. But those raise their own concerns. Jurors dialing in from home may be more easily distracted or do other tasks during the trial. “I’ve seen judges dismiss jurors in Zoom trials because of spotty WiFi connections,” says Campbell. “So you may be selecting for wealthier, more educated people. Or you may be selecting against people in rural areas.” And some lawyers believe video trials dilute the Sixth Amendment right to confront accusers.
It’s true that the pandemic presented new obstacles to fair administration of justice. But before covid, the outcomes of criminal trials were already heavily dependent on how those juries are populated — which varies widely from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Your right to a jury trial of your “peers” can mean very different things depending on who you are, where you live and who writes the rules. At its core, this isn’t so much a new issue so much as a new manifestation of an old problem — one that must be fixed if we’re ever to achieve a better justice system.