As a former supreme allied commander of Europe, I saw firsthand and worked against the threats to democracy in the Balkans and elsewhere in Europe. Today, the United States is facing even more severe challenges from abroad. Across the Atlantic, Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the weakness of a fractured American political system and does all he can to further divide us. He says democracy has failed and may set out to prove it by further military action in Ukraine. From China, Xi Jinping seems to think the sun is setting on America’s global leadership; he is increasingly impatient with a vibrant, democratic Taiwan.