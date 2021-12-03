One potential reform introduced in both the House of Delegates and Senate in recent years proposed an amendment to the Maryland Constitution that would require special elections for filling state legislative vacancies occurring within the first two years of the vacating legislators’ term. These special elections would be held at the same time as regular statewide elections and would therefore have no fiscal impact to the state. Until then and after then, however, central committees would still nominate candidates to fill vacancies. As a result, this proposal has been criticized as a “red herring” measure designed to confuse voters and allow lawmakers to claim that they “solved the problem.” A proposal that would discontinue the appointment system and call for all-mail special elections, for example, could address both the above criticism and concerns about cost.