I am amused annually by flummoxed wannabe turkey chefs who require the assistance of a “turkey hotline” when facing the overwhelming task engendered by this once-a-year ordeal. If you can’t cook a turkey, you simply can’t cook.
For these poor souls condemned to the eternal flames of kitchen hell, I offer salvation. Remove the giblets, put them in a pot of water with aromatic vegetables and simmer to a stock that can be used for soup or, if you dare to try, gravy. If this is too difficult, simply toss them. Place the turkey in a roasting pan and smear it with oil. Salt it inside and out. Place it in a 350-degree oven until it is done. You will know it is by the little thingy that pops up, the fact that the skin is golden brown and a meat thermometer, if you have one, that registers 165 degrees in the thigh (which is the part of the turkey behind the breasts and connected to the drumstick).
I apologize for the complexity of these instructions. If they are too byzantine for you to carry out, then I’d suggest you order carryout from Von Drehle’s favorite deli, where interestingly, when they cook the turkey, he finds it delicious.
And, though I consider Von Drehle an excellent writer and know he would be a sparkling dinner companion, should he invite me to Thanksgiving dinner, I’ll pass on his turkey.
Norman Dovberg, Reston
A formula for dominance
Paul Blackman’s Nov. 20 Free for All letter “The full story of ‘three-fifths’ ” was an attempt at myth-busting while engaging in gaslighting. The writer stated that the Southern states’ political advantage was “minimal” and actually got worse after the Civil War. This argument obscured the larger point of the racist result of the Framers’ acquiescence to allow Southern states to count any portion of their disenfranchised human “property” for political advantage.
Andrew Wilson, Alexandria
Paul Blackman’s defense of the Three-Fifths Compromise in his Free for All letter ignored the elephant in the room: Enslaved people could not vote. Counting disenfranchised enslaved people at all for purposes of allocating House seats gave the slaveholding states an unwarranted advantage in the House, irrespective of whether each enslaved person was counted as a full person or some lesser fraction. This is why the 14th Amendment would have reduced House representation for the Southern states if the former enslaved people were disenfranchised.
The failure to enforce that provision proves only that nothing changed for Southern Blacks as a result of the Civil War. They couldn’t vote before the war, and they couldn’t vote after the Ku Klux Klan forced an end to Reconstruction.
Southern political dominance thrived either way.
Sheldon H. Laskin, Baltimore
Not quite close enough
Regarding Dave McKenna’s Nov. 20 Music Review “As close as a Genesis fan can get to paradise” [Style]:
Phil Collins did not play “a schoolboy in the Beatles’ 1964 feature film ‘A Hard Day’s Night.’ ”
The “deserter” schoolboy who banters with Ringo Starr in the film is David Janson (at the time billed “David Jaxon”). Collins was an extra in the final scene, one of the kids screaming in the audience as the Beatles played. He had no lines, was seen only very briefly or, in many cuts of the film, not at all.
Also, the writer’s assertion that Collins’s touring with Genesis makes him “seem the more selfless of the two Genesis frontmen” (the other being Peter Gabriel, who quit the band many years ago) was extremely weird. Gabriel is a passionate and dedicated global human rights activist.
Dalal Musa, Falls Church
Happy journeys with ‘Gridlock’
Regarding the Nov. 20 obituary for Ron Shaffer, “Washington Post investigative reporter founded ‘Dr. Gridlock’ column”:
My husband and I were huge fans of Shaffer, a.k.a. “Dr. Gridlock.” We consulted his recommendations before long trips up and down the Interstate 95 corridor, using his suggestions for avoiding traffic hot spots. We also read his columns for entertainment and enjoyed much of the back-and-forth between him and his faithful readers.
The Post left out of his obituary one of his most famous letter writers: John Nestor. Nestor wrote a letter saying he always drove in the left lane at exactly the speed limit. It didn’t matter if there was a huge line of drivers honking their horns; he steadily drove the speed limit. His letter set off a tirade of furious drivers saying Nestor should pull into another lane and let faster drivers pass. The name Nestor then became part of Dr. Gridlock’s parlance — anyone who drove too slow in the left lane was “Nestoring.” I believe the Style section even ran a profile of Nestor.
To this day, Dr. Gridlock lives on in our life. Whenever we are on the highway and someone is driving slowly in the left lane, we call out, “Nestoring!”
Beth Dugan, Chevy Chase
Worth your Weil
My appreciation to Martin Weil for his beautifully written “A sparkling finish to a dreary day” [Metro, Nov. 13]. I read his words on another rather dreary day and was immediately cheered.
B.F. Farron, Fairfax
What about diversifying female-dominated fields?
The tone of the Nov. 16 Health & Science article on the experience of female engineers, “Longtime female engineers reflect on their field,” was a lament that there were not more women in the male-dominated profession. It reported that only 21 percent of college engineering students were female. Why don’t we see an analogous article studying males in elementary education (21 to 24 percent) or in nursing (about 12 percent of registered nurses)? Is gender diversity not important in these fields? Or does The Post champion only certain groups?
Mark Scher, Potomac
She made a lasting impact
Regarding the Nov. 22 obituary for Gladys M. Stern, “Leader of Georgetown Day was dubbed ‘doyenne of private school directors’ ”:
I worked closely with Stern for more than 20 years as an assistant head at Georgetown Day School and was there for her final years at the school. I found the reliance on Len Downie for his perspective on Stern’s life’s work a very convenient in-house perspective and one of a very short duration at the end of an amazing career.
Luckily, her impact on so many for so many years will far outlast a moment-in-time obituary.
Walter Ailes, Atlanta
A confusing sequence of events
If the Nov. 18 front-page synopsis of Travis McMichael’s testimony was supposed to pique interest in reading the full article, it succeeded. Unfortunately, it also succeeded in causing confusion. The synopsis read, “Travis McMichael testified that he feared for his life when Ahmaud Arbery grabbed his gun.”
I’d be fearful, too, if someone I was confronting grabbed his gun. That’s probably not the scenario the writer wanted to describe, but that’s how the synopsis could be understood. So, read the full article, if only to discover who grabbed whose gun.
James Sherry, Winchester, Va.
Pointed takes on a pointed take
I was surprised and disappointed to see two letters in the Nov. 20 Free For All section complaining about one of Michael Ramirez’s political cartoons [“Draw a line on cartoons”].
In an era when many political cartoons seem to have devolved into poorly drawn pablum for one side or another, I find Ramirez’s cartoons to be a breath of fresh air. The talented Ramirez is one of the best draftsmen in editorial cartooning today, with opinions as sharp as his pen point. His great skill should be celebrated in the pages of The Post, alongside the great skill of The Post’s liberal Ann Telnaes. Ramirez and Telnaes have been awarded the highest honors from the National Cartoonists Society. They are the true successors to the rich tradition of Herbert Block, a.k.a. Herblock.
Herblock would undoubtedly recoil at today’s cartoonists who take the easy way out by substituting a Xeroxed face for a hand-drawn caricature. That misses the whole point of the art form.
David Apatoff, McLean
I was glad to see two Nov. 20 Free for All letters exposing the Nov. 9 Drawing Board cartoon by Michael Ramirez for what it was: his very worst cartoon ever. I often like Ramirez. He can do what political cartoonists are meant to do, use humor to expose an uncomfortable truth or to blast some hypocrisy. But that particular cartoon was dishonest, lacking in any purpose but hatefulness.
Susan Wallace, Washington
Don’t let the Corcoran’s legacy ‘vanish’
Sebastian Smee’s Nov. 14 Great Works, In Focus column, “A portrait that portends scandal, intrigue and, ultimately, the guillotine” [Arts & Style], discussed Élisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun’s portrait of Madame du Barry, a work well known to local audiences as part of the Clark Collection once exhibited at the now-closed Corcoran Gallery of Art. But, sadly, nowhere was credit given to Sen. William Andrews Clark, the original donor, or to the Corcoran.
This omission by the National Gallery of Art might have been a clerical error or confirmation of what appears to be the systematic “vanishing”of the Corcoran just seven years after its doors were closed and the various parts of its collection and programs scattered.
Yes, the National Gallery now owns this painting and many thousands of other works of art from the Corcoran, but one would hope it would follow professional practices by acknowledging the many sources and donors who made it possible for those works of art to come to public access and appreciation.
The professional manner in which this information should have been published with the photograph is: “National Gallery of Art, Corcoran Collection (William A. Clark Collection),” acknowledging the donor as well as the beloved museum that once provided an opportunity to enjoy this wonderful work of art for nearly a century.
Linda Crocker Simmons, Arlington
The writer is curator emerita at the Corcoran Gallery of Art.
This was a cheap shot
The Nov. 22 Sports article “Williams family values an authentic story” discussed the authenticity of “King Richard,” a movie about Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams. The article could have included the portrayal of the late Hall of Fame tennis coach Vic Braden. In the movie, he is depicted as giving a dismissive and snide response to Williams’s request for Braden to coach his daughters.
I could be diplomatic and say the portrayal was just dramatic license in the form of an uninformed, gratuitous effort to boost the film’s Richard-Williams-against-the-odds narrative; that Braden was thoughtlessly added to the mix of naysayers Williams encountered.
Or I could speak from the heart and say it was an undeserved cheap shot at a good man who is not around to set the record straight.
I worked for Braden for more than 10 years and was privileged to keep a close friendship with him, despite distance, for 25 more years. He was one of the most thoughtful, kind and selfless people I have known, always boosting people’s self-esteem, no matter their station in life, and always urging everyone to pursue their dreams. The words ascribed to him in the movie would never have entered his mind, much less crossed his lips.
The treatment of Braden in that movie is especially egregious considering that Williams, in his own words in a video to Braden, described using Braden’s pioneering work in tennis research and instruction in Williams’s coaching of his daughters in their formative years.
The filmmakers have crafted a good, watchable movie. But they owe an apology to Braden, the Braden family and the many people around the world who have been touched by Braden and his groundbreaking work.
Michael K. McLaughlin, Laurel
Uncontroversial
In the Nov. 21 front-page article “Fake beagle-research claim deluges Fauci’s phone line,” Anthony S. Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, was characterized as a “controversial figure” because of his support for masks and opposition to unproven covid-19 cures during the pandemic. When did it become “controversial” for a medical scientist to stand up for facts? Fauci has simply attempted to do his job as best he can despite incessant harassment from the uninformed and the misinformed, including elected members of Congress.
To be “controversial,” there need to be facts worthy of debate on both sides. The purveyors of false rumors and outright lies should not be given the protection of a false equivalency that allows anyone to describe a dedicated professional such as Fauci as “controversial.”
Amy Gillespie, Charlottesville
Just call it ‘Living’
With the unfortunate demise of local crime reports from the “Local Living” section, the only truly “local” news in the Nov. 18 District edition was the list of home sales. Everything else could have run in any paper in any town. Unless and until the section can provide more “local” news and information (please try to find a way to bring the crime reports back!), a name change would seem to be in order.
Paul Heaton, Washington
Hungry for clarity
Articles in the Health & Science section often tend to suggest that what’s known conventionally is not true. Consider the Nov. 23 article “Breakfast doesn’t have much to do with weight loss.”
The problem is that this (and many such articles) cite studies that in most cases suggest there is no causal relationship between, say, eating or not eating breakfast and losing weight. A Post article that ran online said exactly the opposite. It quoted a nutritionist as saying, “Eating more earlier in the day can be beneficial because you’re moving more throughout the day and burning more energy.”
A diversity of opinions, including ones that take contrarian views and challenge conventional wisdom, is very important for any kind of news outlet. However, articles that contradict each other probably confuse the readers. This is especially true when it comes to health and wellness.
Pradeep Fulay, Wexford, Pa.
Read more Free for All letters: