And as the court’s use of its emergency “shadow docket” has grown, Sotomayor has called out her colleagues for abusing the process. In January, she decried the court’s enabling of an “expedited spree of executions” sought by the Trump administration in its final months. In September, as conservatives declined to prevent the Texas abortion law from taking effect, four justices (the three liberals plus Roberts) dissented, but Sotomayor was by far the most full-throated. “The Court should not be so content to ignore its constitutional obligations to protect not only the rights of women, but also the sanctity of its precedents and of the rule of law,” she wrote. “I dissent.”