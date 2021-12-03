The Sudanese people did not hesitate in calling out the duplicitous nature of references to democracy in the agreement, signed Nov. 21. Tellingly, 12 ministers of the pre-coup government resigned in response to the signing. And the Sudanese streets have sustained their courageous nonviolent resistance movement; 44 protesters have been killed, and hundreds injured, since the coup began.
The international community, by contrast, has equivocated. The United Nations and the European Union “welcomed” the agreement without actively endorsing it. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the agreement as an “important first step.” Certainly, Burhan’s decision to release Hamdok and other political detainees upon the signing of the agreement was a positive development. But the overall tenor of the international community’s response belies the gravity of the moment; the historic opportunity for a democratic transition in Sudan is fading fast.
The international community must throw its full weight behind the Sudanese people’s struggle for democracy as a matter of urgency. Doing so will require agility, creativity and the ability to stay focused over a multiyear timeline. Such attributes are in short supply.
Right now, it looks like the United Nations, the United States and other pro-democracy governments will continue on their current path, neither rejecting, nor wholeheartedly endorsing, the Nov. 21 agreement. This tempting default allows governments, institutions and donors to continue business as usual. Such an approach is misguided.
The pre-coup transitional government, which was the second-best deal for both the generals and civilians, saw Hamdok leading a power-sharing government to pursue the Sudanese people’s goals of freedom, peace and justice. Success was always a long shot, but it was a long shot worth taking.
The very fact that Burhan felt compelled to launch a coup attests to the progress the transitional government was making in curtailing the power of the military and security sectors. Not everyone was satisfied with the pace of efforts to achieve accountability for the crimes of the old regime, but at least there was movement forward. That is no longer the case.
Protesters were quick to cast Hamdok as a sellout. This is probably unfair. Hamdok signed the Nov. 21 agreement while under house arrest, and it remains unclear what information he had to inform his decision. Regardless, whatever legitimacy he had as prime minister of a pre-coup government is gone.
No matter how hard Hamdok works for Sudan’s future, he does so in a country that is back under the control of a cabal that has co-opted the military and security sectors to serve its own interests. Pro-democracy governments and international organizations need to reconfigure their budgets and strategic plans to reflect this new reality. Yet doing so requires an agility they have historically lacked.
Complicating matters, diplomats and other external actors do not have the option of simply ignoring those who now hold power. Sudanese protesters want the military out, but they have no plan for how to make that happen. It is time for hard conversations with and among the Sudanese people themselves, about what they will (and will not) accept to get those in power to relinquish control.
The international community can do far more to help. In public and private, officials should be forthright about the fact that the new agreement consolidates the coup. Accordingly, governments and international organizations must impose targeted sanctions, use terrorism designations and continue to withhold economic assistance suspended in the aftermath of the coup.
Beyond these clear steps, creativity is required. Diplomats must use the constitutional groundwork laid by the transitional government to advance an eventual democratic transition, even as the military retains control. And they must stay focused on these challenges, even as new crises vie for attention and resources.
Most of all, every external actor engaged on Sudan must recognize that unless they can find ways to support the needs of the protesters who are putting their lives on the line, there is no hope for democracy. The continued willingness of the Sudanese people to speak truth to power is the greatest asset in the fight against military rule. It is up to the rest of us to support them for the long haul.