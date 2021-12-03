D.C. leaders can and must immediately begin releasing people in a way that does not compromise community safety. The task force has a plan for that, too. D.C. has direct control over about half the people held in DOC custody — including people who are detained pretrial on local charges and people sentenced to less than a year of incarceration under D.C. law. The task force’s calculations show that we can release 443 people per day from custody by focusing on those who are facing nonviolent charges or serving nonviolent short sentences, those who have behavioral health needs and nonviolent offenses, plus expanding the use of citation release and moving people under 21 to the juvenile system. The U.S. Parole Commission can remove an additional 141 people per day from custody by releasing people being held because they are suspected of breaking a rule of their supervision — such as missing a meeting — but who have not been charged with committing a new crime.