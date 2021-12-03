There is little evidence he is even more than casually acquainted with the state. Oz obtained his medical and MBA degrees at the University of Pennsylvania more than three decades ago. But he was born in Ohio and grew up mostly in Delaware. He has spent much of his adult life in New Jersey, where he has a 9,000-square-foot mansion, though his website now claims his lives in Bryn Athyn, an affluent borough north of Philadelphia. The Associated Press reported he began voting in Pennsylvania elections this year by absentee ballot, registered to his in-laws’ address.