If Biden opts against seeking reelection, it would take us even further back, to 1968, when Johnson, hounded by unpopular Vietnam policies, stepped aside. That horrendous year is too painful to revisit in this column. But Vice President Hubert Humphrey took up the cudgel and made a run for it, losing by the narrowest of margins to Republican Richard M. Nixon — yielding five years of a Nixon White House until Watergate brought him down.