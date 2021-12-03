This figure is surely affected by the large number of senior citizens who have died from covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the disease killed about 584,000 people aged 65 or older, with another 112,000 55-to-64-year-olds succumbing to the virus. Many of these people would have lived but for the pandemic, increasing the number of people receiving retirement benefits. But even if one assumes all of them would be alive today, there still would not be an abnormally large increase in Social Security beneficiaries. Older people are dropping out of the workforce, but they aren’t retiring in the classic sense of the term.