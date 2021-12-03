Hooray for such a rare stand on principle, one that contrasts with the obsequious behavior of the sports organizations and businesses that have bowed to China’s authoritarian government. WTA’s decision to boycott China, announced Wednesday, came after the organization was unable to speak directly with Ms. Peng, a Grand Slam doubles champion and three-time Olympian whose disappearance from public life has prompted worldwide concern. The 35-year-old tennis star last month posted online a heartbreaking account alleging that a high-ranking Communist Party official sexually assaulted her. The Chinese government quickly deleted her allegations from social media, and she disappeared from public view.
After international outcry, unverified photos and videos emerged purporting to show Ms. Peng happily going about her life in Beijing — but they all came from people working for the Chinese-government-controlled media and state sport system. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it conducted two video calls with Ms. Peng — the most recent one on Wednesday — and claimed she said said she was safe. The IOC released no videos or transcripts. The WTA understandably questions whether the Chinese government has allowed Ms. Peng to speak freely. Assurances from the IOC are meaningless. Never a pillar of integrity, the IOC has a vested interest in ensuring nothing interferes with the Winter Olympics set for February in Beijing.
What is needed, as the WTA has demanded, is the ability talk to Ms. Peng without government interference, plus a full, independent investigation into her accusations of sexual assault. “If powerful people can suppress the voices of women and sweep allegations of sexual assault under the rug,” Mr. Simon said, “then the basis on which the WTA was founded — equality for women — would suffer an immense setback.”
Ms. Peng’s story is just one of many that should shame those inside and outside the sports world who continue to shake hands with the Chinese government, under the cynical calculation that access to the country justifies severe moral compromise. We hope the WTO’s example encourages sports organizations, businesses and others who profess to care about human rights to reconsider what they are associated with.