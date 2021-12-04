Day cares are down more than 10 percent in employment headcount vs. before the pandemic. School bus drivers are down more than 20 percent, making it one of the least-recovered sectors. Restaurants and bars, while still hurting, are down 6 percent vs. pre-crisis. The overall K-12 public education sector is down about 5 percent.
There can’t be a full recovery for the economy, let alone society, until the nation can stabilize our education and child-care systems with adequate staffing.
There are still 1.5 million American women who have dropped out of the labor force during the pandemic largely due to child-care issues who have not been able to return to work. A key problem is families are struggling to find enough spots in day care for their youngest kids and having to deal with after-school programs and bus routes that change weekly, or even daily, due to a lack of staff.
The quality of education also suffers when there aren’t enough highly trained adults in the room. Many students are already playing catch-up after spotty learning in 2020, and this latest staffing crisis only compounds the problems, especially in rural and lower-income schools where staffing issues are the most acute.
Beyond bus drivers, the positions that K-12 schools are having the most trouble filling right now are teacher’s aides, substitute teachers, athletic coaches and special education teachers, according to an analysis by the University of Washington’s Center for Education Data and Research. Many districts also report trouble finding cafeteria staff.
Almost all of these positions are the lowest paid in the education sector.
The typical pay for child-care workers is $12.24 an hour; for cafeteria workers it’s $13.78; for substitute teachers it’s $14.12 an hour; and for bus drivers it’s $16.67, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Many of these workers were let go during the worst of the pandemic. Now they can make more money working at major retailers and restaurant chains than in these critical education and child-care roles. They also point out that the pandemic has made the job more stressful. Teachers and staff have to deal with covid safety issues, masks, changing protocols, students who are further behind in their learning and overall burnout.
Day cares say they are struggling to survive. Without enough teachers, they can’t serve as many students, especially infants and toddlers who require more supervision. In K-12 schools, teachers report having to pull double duty teaching their own classes and filling in for colleagues who are absent since there aren’t sufficient substitutes.
President Biden’s Build Back Better plan would make one of the largest investments in decades in the child-care industry and help increase pay for workers. But much of the funding, including for universal pre-K, expires after six years, making it unclear if it’s a permanent fix. And it wouldn’t solve the K-12 staffing issues.
Some states have made some clever attempts to try to help day-care staffing. Illinois recently offered a $1,000 bonus to day-care workers.
But the bottom line is it says something about America’s priorities when people get paid more to work at Target than with young kids.