And, here, in [Planned Parenthood v. Casey] and [Roe v. Wade], the court said there is inherent in our structure — that there are certain personal decisions that belong to individuals and the states can’t intrude on them. We’ve recognized them in terms of the religion parents will teach their children. We’ve recognized it in — in their ability to educate at home if they choose. They just have to educate them. We have recognized that sense of privacy in people’s choices about whether to use contraception or not. We’ve recognized it in their right to choose who they’re going to marry. I fear none of those things are written in the Constitution. They have all, like Marbury versus Madison, been discerned from the structure of the Constitution