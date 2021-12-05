Return to an oldie but goodie from the Clinton presidency: “There is nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what is right with America.” Democrats are labeled as surly critics of America who dwell on the “bad stuff." They could use some patriotic, optimistic rhetoric. It is not enough to highlight systemic racism. In fact, the purpose of looking back is to figure out what we need to do to make our country better. Democrats must tell voters how we can reform our institutions (better policing, a fairer justice system, make voting easier and more secure) and restore respect and empathy for one another. Democrats should vow to put an end to vigilantism and political violence (both of which the GOP, the former “law and order” party, have stoked).