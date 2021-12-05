Meanwhile, the mainstream media prides itself on reporting “both sides” and challenging whoever is in power. The net result, as a study commissioned by my Post colleague Dana Milbank found, is that “Biden’s press for the past four months has been as bad as — and for a time worse than — the coverage Trump received for the same four months of 2020.” Even Democratic-leaning commentators regularly express frustration with Biden for 1) not being progressive enough, or 2) being too progressive, or 3) not being tough enough on his Republican foes, or 4) not talking about the right issues, or 5) not getting out there enough, period.