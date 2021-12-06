Karen McDonald, prosecutor for Oakland County, Mich., held a news conference to announce the charges, calling the parents culpable for giving their son easy access to an unsecured gun while simultaneously ignoring every warning sign that he was in crisis. Even though Michigan does not have a secure storage law requiring gun owners to keep their firearms locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition, McDonald charged the parents with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each, with a possible penalty of up to 15 years in prison. “It’s the strongest possible charge that we could prove that there’s probable cause to charge,” McDonald said. (The parents have pleaded not guilty to the charges.)