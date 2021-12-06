With the “no secrets” statement, Chris Cuomo is essentially alleging that management knew all the ins and outs of his work with Andrew Cuomo’s aides in the New York state executive chamber. That’s hard to believe, considering that the attorney general's documents depict Chris Cuomo using his media contacts to monitor upcoming stories on his brother and following a “lead” on one of the governor’s accusers. A review of the matter by the law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore concluded that Chris Cuomo “had been much more deeply involved than we had ever known and than he’d ever told us,” Zucker said on Monday morning in a call with CNN employees, according to a source. (CNN’s firing announcement on Saturday afternoon — it had already suspended the host — also noted that “additional information” had surfaced regarding Chris Cuomo in the midst of the review by Cravath.)