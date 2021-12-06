Out here, being real-world handy and resourceful is essential. Most of my friends have more skills, strength and savvy than I do, but I can still sew, camp, fish, swing a hammer, change a tire and fix a fence. You pay attention to the weather, not Weather.com. You develop a feel for the day, for the seasons, for the air and the animals, because it not only elevates your life but, practically speaking, it matters. If you are riding off the mountain on horseback in the dark, that “feel” is learning to drop the reins because he knows the way home better than you do. It’s our version of hands-free wireless communication.