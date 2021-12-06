I should add that Fred’s editorial page endorsed — vigorously endorsed — the war in Iraq in 2003. As publisher, I was 100 percent behind him. Fred wrote at length about that decision years later. The war worked out very, very badly for our country and Iraq. I would paraphrase the Economist (which took the same side) and say: “If we had known more, we might have done better.” And I think Fred’s views — our views — deserve the ringing condemnation of everyone who has never been wrong on an important occasion.