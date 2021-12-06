Typical is former vice president Mike Pence, who on Jan. 6 was sought by a Trumpist lynch mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” “I don’t know if President Trump and I will ever see eye to eye on that day or that many of our most ardent supporters will agree with my decision that day,” he said in an interview published last week. “But I know I did the right thing.” The message seems to be that whether Pence should have been lynched was just a minor disagreement that should in no way affect his relationship with Trump. Rather than calling out Trump’s election lies, Pence now agrees there were voting “irregularities.”