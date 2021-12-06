To be clear, politicians are not solely responsible for the surge in violence in our schools and society at large. Individual crimes generally cannot be tied to political rhetoric (with the exception of those who declare their racist, replacement theory ideology). But when MAGA voices exhort followers to march on the Capitol and “stop the steal,” no one can be shocked when their cult followers take them literally. And when gun-fetishizing becomes rampant in politics and the larger MAGA cultural realm, no one can be surprised when young, disturbed people mimic what they see.