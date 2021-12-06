Mexican prosecutors opened a secret organized-crime investigation into three prominent women at the forefront of chronicling one of the country’s most infamous acts of violence in recent times: the disappearance, murder and burial in mass graves of 193 victims in the municipality of San Fernando. The Zetas cartel is widely presumed to be behind the atrocity, and local police also were allegedly involved.
One of the women who came under investigation after reporting on the case is Marcela Turati, an award-winning journalist. In a Zoom interview last week, she explained just how high the stakes are in her work.
“The families of the disappeared may have lawyers, but journalists can help to excavate the truth. We have other sources, methods and techniques that can help find clues of what happened,” she told me. “I think this type of investigative journalism is like a commission of truth in real time.”
So why would the state investigate the very people shedding light on these crimes? In truth, government agencies abusing legal powers to surveil reporters and suppress journalism is a troublesome trend that is on the rise globally.
Turati is also among a number of journalists around the world who were found to have been targeted by the Pegasus spyware, according to an investigation by The Post and 16 media partners.
“We always think that we are under surveillance,” Turati said. “I am kind of angry. ... Before, I was quiet. I never turned it into a scandal because I really didn’t know if I was under surveillance or not.”
I first met Turati in late August 2016. We were just embarking on the Nieman fellowship at Harvard, during which established journalists take an academic year away from regular journalism responsibilities to explore new subjects and interests. The goal is to learn things that will help us contribute more when we return to our jobs. For highly traumatized journalists, it’s also a rare chance to catch our breaths and hit reset — though for people as committed to their coverage as Turati is, it’s not easy to step away, even temporarily.
“The first months at Nieman, my mind was on my work. I felt like I betrayed and abandoned the work and my colleagues,” Turati told me. “But when I returned to Mexico, I felt like, ‘You know how to do it. You have some abilities. You are good, you can do it and you can help.’ But every year I think that I have to abandon it to do other things.”
Of course, that’s exactly what the figures targeting Turati want her to do.
On the warm afternoon when we met, we happened to be paired up in a team-building exercise: interviewing and reporting on the work and life of another fellow. I had recently returned from a year and a half in prison as a hostage in Iran, while Turati was already deep into cultivating her own beat, documenting the disappeared victims of Mexico’s drug wars. It was in that conversation I started to learn some of the grim details of her work.
“In 2011, when I went to San Fernando, I saw many, many people asking for their missing relatives. They wanted to go and see these clandestine mass graves to see if their relatives were there,” Turati told me last week. “I always say that in that moment, something happened, and my soul stayed in San Fernando. When I went back to Mexico City, I was like a zombie only thinking about what I saw.”
A decade later, Turati is still working to unravel what happened despite the massive obstacles and intimidation.
Like so many intrepid journalists working on stories that boldly speak truth to large and sinister powers, Turati is often mistakenly described as fearless. Her resilience, however, has nothing to do with a reckless disregard for her personal safety. Rather, it stems from a profound sense of moral duty.
“The cost is high, not only for me, but it never compares to the victims and their families. They have a lot to lose, and the cost for them is too much. So we share a little bit of that risk,” Turati said.
“My father always says that one day my guardian angel may not be ready to help. He might be tired, because it’s a lot. But I feel supported. Mezcal helps. So do community, friends and celebration.”
It is Turati’s commitment to telling terrible truths, along with the knowledge that she knows how to do it as few others can, that wins over the fear and pushes her to continue. A sense of humor and the occasional dose of liquid medicine certainly don’t hurt, either.