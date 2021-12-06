I first met Turati in late August 2016. We were just embarking on the Nieman fellowship at Harvard, during which established journalists take an academic year away from regular journalism responsibilities to explore new subjects and interests. The goal is to learn things that will help us contribute more when we return to our jobs. For highly traumatized journalists, it’s also a rare chance to catch our breaths and hit reset — though for people as committed to their coverage as Turati is, it’s not easy to step away, even temporarily.