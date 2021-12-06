However, the irony — or tragedy — is that the Republican Party in the United States is conducting itself precisely as illiberal movements in other countries, seeking to corrupt our election system, limit access to the ballot, discredit the sanctity of elections and wink at violence. Unless defenders of democracy recognize and identify the party as the most serious threat to American democracy, we will be in a poor position to halt the advance of illiberalism.
Indeed, U.S. credibility as the “leading democracy” is already at risk. Freedom House put out rankings for all of the summit attendees. With a global freedom score of 83 out of 100, the United States ranks worse than countries such as Finland, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Uruguay, Japan and New Zealand, to name just a few. The report finds that “in recent years its democratic institutions have suffered erosion, as reflected in partisan pressure on the electoral process, bias and dysfunction in the criminal justice system, harmful policies on immigration and asylum seekers, and growing disparities in wealth, economic opportunity, and political influence.”
As summit host, Biden cannot exhort other countries unless he is candid about the challenges to democracy at home. That requires that he commit to passage of meaningful voting reform, if need be by modification of the anti-democratic Senate filibuster, executive branch ethics reform, significant reform of the courts (including consideration of term limits for the Supreme Court, which has become highly politicized) and criminal justice reform.
Summit participants might consider the Brookings Institution Democracy Playbook 2021, which suggests 10 commitments to bolster democracy. Its analysis of the global state of democracy is as applicable to the United States as it is to regimes that have retained the trappings of democracy but in practice have drifted into authoritarianism. “The perils of inaction are profound given the accelerated gains of autocrats, adversaries, enablers, and others who repress persons and weaken liberal and nascent democracies, commit human rights abuses, and expand corrosive corruption,” the report notes. “These actors deliberately polarize people, create damaging divisions, and hinder collective efforts to address profound global challenges, including the increasingly devastating impacts of climate change and COVID-19.” (Those actors certainly should include the MAGA movement, Republican elected leaders and the right-wing media propaganda machine.)
Brookings’s recommendations include strengthening election security, integrity, transparency and voting access (all under assault by Republican state legislatures and governors, enabled by congressional Republicans blocking reforms to counter this assault); advancing rule of law and impartial administration of justice; implementing anti-corruption and anti-kleptocracy measures; and strengthening democracy through multilateral entities and a coalition of democracies.
Brookings also points to necessary commitments that go beyond creating new institutions and passing laws. Whether it is political parties that must “limit leaders who espouse anti-democratic sentiment or positions or who evince a disregard for human rights” or democratic actors who must end “otherization” in politics (“toxic identity politics [that] poison democracy, weaken the trust of citizens in democratic governance and institutions, and serve as fuel to empower extremists”), the preservation of democracy depends on an electorate and politicians willing to embrace democratic values and prioritize the rule of law over partisan advantage. So long as a party or movement encourages “white nationalist, extremist, and other anti-democratic ideologies,” democracy will remain at risk.
Brookings reminds us that the window of time to stop the erosion of democratic institutions and values is not indefinite:
In the United States, legislative and executive developments in some states, as well as at the federal level, are undermining U.S. global standing as a leader in democratic values. Freedom House reduced the United States’ global freedom score in its 2021 report due to erosion in three areas: government transparency, media freedom and independence, and freedom of assembly. But these systems still have democratic institutions and robust civil societies, albeit under pressure, which provide avenues for responding. … The ability of political opposition, free media, and civil society to operate gives pro-democracy actors an urgent window of opportunity to advance a renewed democracy agenda and push back on illiberal activity before it becomes further entrenched, and in turn, more difficult to undo.
The Biden administration has sometimes sounded as if it thinks it can bolster democracy merely by showing that democracies can provide economic results for its citizens. That is one facet of democracy protection. However, this is insufficient if we and other countries do not maintain free, fair and credible elections or if politicians signal to followers that violence is an acceptable political tool or if an entire media apparatus wraps voters in a cocoon of lies, disinformation and racist messaging.
In anticipation of the summit, Biden might consider appointing a single democracy point person in the White House to champion these issues — everything from voting reform (nominally given to Vice President Harris, but lacking a sense of urgency or coordination with civil society) to Internet regulation to public education (e.g., sponsoring media literacy, civics education and national service). He and his party also must make defense of democracy a principal campaign issue for 2022, forcing candidates to pledge to accept the outcome of elections, to make voting easier, to commit to standards for professional and impartial audits, and to punish those engaged in voting intimidation and manipulation.
Biden must do more than make rhetorical tributes to voting rights and democracy. He needs to translate rhetoric into policies and policies into action. Unless he does, American democracy will continue to decline — and with it, the cause of democracy around the world.