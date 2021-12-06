In the United States, legislative and executive developments in some states, as well as at the federal level, are undermining U.S. global standing as a leader in democratic values. Freedom House reduced the United States’ global freedom score in its 2021 report due to erosion in three areas: government transparency, media freedom and independence, and freedom of assembly. But these systems still have democratic institutions and robust civil societies, albeit under pressure, which provide avenues for responding. … The ability of political opposition, free media, and civil society to operate gives pro-democracy actors an urgent window of opportunity to advance a renewed democracy agenda and push back on illiberal activity before it becomes further entrenched, and in turn, more difficult to undo.